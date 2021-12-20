Introducing Baby M New York by Lady M

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by their own growing family, owners Ken and Sumera Romaniszyn of Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, have launched a luxurious baby clothing and gift line. In lucky timing with the recent birth of their second child, Lady M owners Ken and Sumera Romaniszyn are delighted to unveil Baby M New York, an exclusive and limited-edition collection of luxurious baby gifts.

"We are happy to introduce our newborn gift set to the world," said Ken and Sumera Romaniszyn, owners of Lady M New York. "We have been working for several years to make these exquisite and sophisticated products, and we hope you'll love Baby M gift sets as much as we've loved creating them!"

Sumera Romaniszyn worked closely with renowned Kanopy Brands to create this sumptuous collection. Each Baby M piece is hand sewn and made with the finest cashmere and wool. From lush blankets to clothing, the key focus of Baby M was to deliver a line that is safe, sustainable, and feather-soft on gentle baby skin.

The inaugural Baby M collection features beautiful Cashmere Blankets ($350) in cozy shades of pink and blue with delicate ivory details. Perfect for wrapping babies in the utmost comfort!

Baby M is also proud to offer Cashmere Bundles ($400) in both grey and ivory. Each bundle includes four cashmere clothing items: a baby sweater, comfy pants, soft baby socks, and a cheerful pom pom hat.

Whether purchasing for your own bundle of joy, or as a fine gift, all Baby M orders come elegantly boxed in custom gift wrapping. Baby M gift sets are now available online at www.babymgift.com.

