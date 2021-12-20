The powerful partnership with Sony will assist PolicyLink in reaching its new and singular aim of liberation for the 100 million people living in poverty in the United States

PolicyLink Receives Donation from Sony Corporation of America for "Winning on Equity" Campaign The powerful partnership with Sony will assist PolicyLink in reaching its new and singular aim of liberation for the 100 million people living in poverty in the United States

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading research and action institute PolicyLink announced a new, three-year partnership with Sony Corporation of America. Through the partnership, Sony is donating $1 million which will be used to advance Policylink's "Winning on Equity" campaign. The donation is coming from the Sony Global Social Justice Fund and will support PolicyLink's initiatives to create racial and economic equity through its Racial Equity Governing Agenda , Corporate Racial Equity education, and Radical Imagination podcast, amongst other bodies of work.

Over the last two decades, PolicyLink has developed a critical understanding of what is required to build, launch, sustain, implement, and scale successful racial equity policy initiatives through delivering over $5 billion in racial equity policy wins. As PolicyLink begins its most comprehensive portfolio reset, the Sony contribution will help PolicyLink work toward its boldest "Winning on Equity" goal to date: the swift and tangible reduction of poverty in the United States.

Cross-sectoral alliances with corporations, government, and local organizers are key to scaling the impact of antiracist organizing to meet the urgent needs of the 100 million people living in poverty in the United States. The "Winning on Equity" campaign is designed to support corporations in becoming equity champions by providing them with customized roadmaps, rigorous standards, accountability mechanisms, and narratives that evolve their engagement beyond philanthropy into active practice.

"PolicyLink's commitment to achieving equity by equipping all people with the resources that allow them to participate, prosper and reach their full potential is in line with the goals of Sony and our Global Social Justice Fund," said Karen Kelso, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Sony Corporation of America. "Our partnership will support their continued efforts to enable everyone, especially people of color, to be economically secure, live in healthy communities of opportunity and benefit from a just society."

"A world without poverty is possible, and it nears closer and closer, when corporations like Sony take bold action to end human hierarchy. At PolicyLink, 'Winning on Equity' is just that: we will continue to collaborate with courageous partners like Sony Corporation of America to ensure the 100 million people currently living in poverty are finally and totally liberated from this arcane condition," said Michael McAfee, President and CEO of PolicyLink.

View original content:

SOURCE Sony Corporation of America