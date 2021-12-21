Business Law Firm Meyer Law Expands to Michigan and Opens Its Fourth Office in Traverse City!

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Law, Ltd., named one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States for the fourth year in a row, is expanding to Traverse City, Michigan to continue helping businesses from startups to large corporations.

On the heels of being recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the U.S. by Law Firm 500 for the fourth year in a row, woman-owned Meyer Law is opening its fourth office in Traverse City, Michigan! Meyer Law's clients range from startups that have been featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank to fast-growing technology companies that have been recognized on the Inc.500 List to large, global corporations.

"Many business now realize the flexibility of working from wherever and that shift combined with the beauty that Northern Michigan has to offer, make it a great place to start and grow a business!", said Tricia Meyer, the Founder & Managing Attorney at Meyer Law.

"With a growing business community and business incubators like 20Fathoms, it's the perfect place for Meyer Law to expand!", said Meyer, "More people now than ever are starting businesses, and many don't know where to go or what to do, so our decades of experience helping businesses and mentoring at incubators and accelerators across the United States will be invaluable to the Northern Michigan business community!"

Started in Chicago in 2010 by an entrepreneur, the team at Meyer Law has helped thousands of companies across the United States from startups to scaling companies to large corporations with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. Meyer Law sets itself apart through its entrepreneurial approach, fee transparency and unique fixed fee packages for businesses of all sizes. There is no shortage of accolades for Meyer Law, or Meyer for that matter, as Meyer was recently named on Forbes Next 1000 list!

"It has been an incredible year", said Meyer, "We are so excited to get to know the Northern Michigan business community and look forward to the great opportunities that we know lie ahead!"

With offices in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Traverse City, Meyer Law has grown exponentially since its founding almost twelve years ago. Learn more about Meyer Law at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and follow Meyer Law on Instagram @loveyourlawyer.

