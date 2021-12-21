Curaleaf To Open Four New Florida Dispensaries

The Company continues to expand its footprint in one of the largest medical markets in the country.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open four new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this year. The expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 42 dispensaries statewide and 117 across the country.

Curaleaf Stuart, located at 1910 Federal Highway, is the first of the four dispensaries to open its doors today and will be followed by openings in Lady Lake (919 North Highway 441), Wesley Chapel (19416 Bruce B Downs Boulevard) and Miami (12125 SW 152nd Street) over the next few weeks, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Florida has evolved into one of the largest and fastest growing medical markets in the country. In an effort to increase its presence within the state, Curaleaf has expanded its retail and cultivation footprint and introduced more innovative products, including Select Squeeze, Select Bites and Select Nano Bites. Also, Curaleaf recently launched its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select, in Florida. The product, first introduced to the West Coast in September, features a proprietary gravity-fed pod and variable battery voltage settings, allowing patients to customize cannabis consumption experiences to their individual preferences.

"We have been very thoughtful in how we have chosen to expand access to our products and retail experience across the state, and as a result we have doubled our Florida market share to fifteen percent this year," said Matt Darin, Regional President Curaleaf. "We are proud of the confidence and trust Curaleaf's patients put in our products and team, and next year we will continue to lead innovation in the industry and launch new products in the Florida market."

Grand opening ceremonies for each of these locations will be held on January 8, 2022 and will include product promotions, branded swag and entertainment. For more information on Curaleaf's latest openings in Florida, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 114 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

