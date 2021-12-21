CORONA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis Hamilton, the greatest racer in the history of Formula 1 and Driver of the Monster Energy-backed Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, continued to be a dominant presence on the track at the World Title event in Abu Dhabi. While the final race ended in controversy, the results still show Hamilton's ability to command the track and earn his 'GOAT' title.

Monster Energy Congratulates Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team on an Outstanding Season

"Lewis Hamilton has always competed and acted with class on and off the track, we will always be proud to be in his corner and support the best drivers of our time," said Monster Energy Chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks. "The entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team is made up of competitors who consistently set a high standard for what it means to be successful and we're proud to have them wear the Monster Energy logo."

Widely known as one of the best F1 drivers ever, with a record-tying seven world titles and a record 103 race victories under his belt, Hamilton joined the Monster Energy family at the start of the 2013 F1 season, when he signed for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. In 2017 Monster Energy and Lewis unveiled '44' - a signature drink named after Lewis' race number with which he began his racing career, has won multiple championships, and currently races within Formula One. After an intense and debated end to the season, Hamilton was able to finish in second place and is already gearing up to dominate in 2022.

Monster Energy is available nationwide in grocery and convenience stores near you. For more information on Monster Energy products visit, www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

CONTACT: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster Energy