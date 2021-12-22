Baracoda Daily Healthtech to Unveil the Connected Bathroom of the Future at CES 2022

PARIS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baracoda Daily Healthtech will be at CES 2022 beginning January 3, at CES Unveiled, to showcase its newest range of connected bathroom devices, including the BConnect Hub, which enables universal connection for all compatible devices to their respective platforms without using a phone as an intermediary.

Baracoda Daily Healthtech's Bathroom of the Future includes the BBalance smart bath mat, with footprint recognition to help you achieve your weight, body composition, balance and posture goals.

Connected Bathroom of the Future at Las Vegas Convention Center

Baracoda Daily Healthtech will demo its new connected and smart healthtech solutions, including:

BBalance connected bath mat, to capture weight-body composition-posture-balance

BCool battery-free, mercury-free, connected thermometer made from recycled plastic

Colgate hum smart toothbrushes powered by Baracoda

Artemis smart mirror for grooming and skin monitoring

BConnect Hub, the sleek plug-in data-gathering device that eliminates dangling wires and removes the need to use your smart phone for tracking health behaviors and personal trends

The BConnect Hub automatically and securely connects the user, via BLE and Wi-Fi, to a personalized dashboard using Baracoda's proprietary BConnect protocol. Compiled metrics and coaching add context for a holistic approach to self-care. It also allows data to be uploaded to a GDPR-compliant central system for follow-up, history, analysis and clinical trials.

Baracoda will also highlight its unique B2B2C open-innovation model at CES 2022, designed to scale startups at an accelerated pace through Baracoda Labs (BLabs.)

BLabs at Eureka Park – from CES innovation Awards to Millions of Users

BLabs is an incubator of ideas that give birth to new products and new health indexes. Using BTech, Baracoda's SaaS platform, the Labs have access to numerous skill sets of experts around the world to form tight innovation teams for each project. The diversity and dynamic nature of these teams allow BLabs to accelerate the process, from innovative ideation to scale-up.

"Open innovation, sharing ideas and developments outside of a company's internal software think tank, is the fastest way to achieve equitable access to smart devices with affordable pricing for the mainstream global market,'' says Baracoda CEO and cofounder Thomas Serval. "Our corporate partners recognize the value of open innovation and are breaking barriers when it comes to making a difference in global health," Serval adds.

A French Tech ambassador at CES, BLabs will demonstrate its methods and newest products at Business France in Eureka Park, in addition to its Bathroom of the Future booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Baracoda infuses connected tech into an everyday routine – leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification and more. Baracoda's vision scales healthtech solutions for the mainstream consumer market. The company reinvests 30 percent of its turnover in R&D.

"We look forward to CES 2022 and meeting more companies and healthcare providers who are equally excited about interoperability and scaling healthtech solutions to make them more accessible to mainstream and healthcare communities," says Serval.

CES 2022 – Unveiled Jan 3, Table 205 and Eureka Park 522

LVCC Jan 5-8 Booth 8419

Eureka Park Jan 5-8 at Business France

