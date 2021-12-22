Fox Racing Expands Outreach in MTB Community

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Racing, the global leader in bike safety equipment and apparel, gears up to support the growing cycling industry, announcing new partnerships with PeopleForBikes and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). Fox will work alongside both organizations to create more cycling opportunities, develop youth programs, and improve retailer and rider relationships in the industry.

Fox Racing Announces Support of PeopleForBikes And NICA

Fox is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with PeopleForBikes, one of the nation's leading bicycle advocacy organizations. This collaboration will help PeopleForBikes continue to advance youth and community well-being by expanding youth bicycle access and paving the way for increased health, equity, and diversity in bicycling.

Fox has also formed a multi-year partnership with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), the organizing body for high school mountain biking and the largest youth mountain biking organization in the United States. Fox will work with NICA to further support the organization, its high school teams, and its coaches and directors. In addition to direct monetary support and access to product, Fox and NICA plan to develop special programs to further support riders that don't have the financial resources and improve diversity in cycling.

"We want to create inspired cycling experiences for more people, and PeopleForBikes and NICA are making that happen," said Fox CEO Jeff McGuane. "From new places to ride, to youth support and diversification, we are working with partners to pay-forward our love of cycling."

"We believe bicycling is a fun and healthy way for people of all ages to enjoy their communities. We are proud to join PeopleforBikes and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association as accessible routes and safe equipment are crucial for riders to avail themselves to all the all the positive benefits bicycling has to offer," said Fox North America GM Kelly Carioti. "These organizations support the future of the sport and are key to ensuring that young riders and people in areas where bicycling has been difficult are included. As the industry leader in bicycling equipment, we can't think of a better way to grow than to have more people pedaling safely!"

Fox would like to thank our great partners at PeopleForBikes and NICA, as well as our dealer network, as we continue to work to create great gear and more cycling opportunities.

For more information, go to www.foxracing.com .

About Fox

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain bike gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world's best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand's original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

https://www.foxracing.com/

About PeopleForBikes

Since 1999, PeopleForBikes has created a prominent place for bikes in transportation, mobility and recreation decisions at all levels of government. We ensure bikes are prioritized and positioned as a real solution to improve Americans' health, connect communities, boost local and state economies, strengthen our nation and protect our planet.

https://www.peopleforbikes.org/

About NICA

Founded in 2009, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student-athletes across the United States.

https://www.nationalmtb.org/

