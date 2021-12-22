Take the Red Pill on This Limited-Edition G FUEL The One Collector's Box While Supplies Last.

G FUEL and Warner Bros. Pictures Team Up to Create The One -- Inspired by the New Film "The Matrix: Resurrections"

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A mysterious phone call starts you on the road to freedom. You're told to "follow the White Rabbit." As you enter a building, the walls begin to drip. They turn neon green, and you can vaguely make out letters, numbers, and symbols. Suddenly, a man stands before you and holds out his hands. One hand holds a blue pill. In the other is the new Limited-Edition G FUEL The One Collector's Box!

G FUEL developed the new Limited-Edition The One Collector’s Box in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of The Matrix Resurrections, now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

G FUEL developed this new Limited-Edition Collector's Box in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of The Matrix Resurrections, now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The fourth film in the Matrix saga reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix.

Enter The Matrix and fight the machines for your chance to grab this Limited-Edition G FUEL The One The Matrix Resurrections Collector's Box, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com for customers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia!

This is the third time G FUEL and Warner Bros. have collaborated on a flavor, the first two being Mortal Kombat 11's Ice Shatter and Scorpion Sting, based on the franchise's Sub-Zero and Scorpion characters, respectively. This Limited-Edition Collector's Box comes with an exclusive Shaker Cup tattooed with the White Rabbit that Neo needs to follow and a 40-serving tub of The One, decorated in cascading Matrix code.

G FUEL The One is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of the new flavor has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Just as Neo rediscovers that he is the "The One'' in the new film, you will unlock a bold melon flavor with a sour citrus kick. The One is your new source for energy and focus, so you can effortlessly dodge incoming projectiles in any game you play all night!

"I've been a longtime fan of the Matrix series," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "So, I couldn't be more excited than to share with our fans a new flavor that we think Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus would love. Now, follow the white rabbit and take the red pill!"

Pre-order your Limited-Edition The One Collector's Box now at G FUEL.com while supplies last!

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Logic , Roman Atwood , ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com

media@gfuel.com

dluks@gfuel.com

About Warner Bros. Pictures

Neo and Trinity return to The Matrix in the epic fourth installment of Warner Bros. Pictures' blockbuster science fiction series, produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections, produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

