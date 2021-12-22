Huobi Global Announces Launch of Prime Earn, Offering Premium, High Yield Staking Products for Investors

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the launch of Prime Earn, a premium investment product under Huobi Earn that provides mainstream crypto investors with high annualized percentage yields (APY) for staking tokens. The addition of Prime Earn supplements Huobi Earn's existing suite of investment products, which include fixed deposits, flexible deposits and featured deposits.

Products like Prime Earn play an important role in the market by offering incentives for crypto investors to hold their assets for longer periods of time. While an impressive array of investment products exist for staking mainstream assets in the crypto market, most of them are flexible deposit products and the APYs can be quite low, depending on the asset staked.

Prime Earn's initial lineup of products will seek to reward investors with higher APYs. Investors can stake four major assets: USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH. The maximum staking limit for an individual investor is US$1,000,000.

Prime Earn falls under the broader umbrella of Huobi Earn, which offers more than 41 assets for depositing and staking. Users can stake assets connected to NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, and more. Prime Earn is just one of the many new products that Huobi Global is rolling out to cater to the market's growing needs.

Starting 12:00 (UTC) on Dec 22, users will be able to stake assets on Prime Earn in exchange for a high APY. For more details, click here .

