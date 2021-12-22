"I'm NOT A Baby" Launches its Store on Amazon US

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm NOT A Baby" has announced that it has paved its way into the North American market this year, registering their trademark in the United States with Amazon.

Thanks to the soaring popularity of K-dramas and K-pop, the Korean beauty industry is making its mark with consumers abroad. Just as Korean consumers went crazy for American products that featured in Hollywood movies in the past, entertainment has a way of increasing the overall value of a brand of its respective nation.

One Korean beauty brand in particular is taking advantage of this trend with their line of kids' beauty products.

"I'm NOT A Baby", first established by a mother for her child, is a top-notch kids' beauty brand which boasts the motto, 'Great Ingredients, Great Products'. Using goat milk from New Zealand as their main ingredient, all of their products have been dermatologist tested. Developed especially for kids' skin care, their products have been recognized as safe to use by Korean consumers, and are seeing rapid growth every year as a leading brand in the kids' beauty industry. Their products have recently been flying off the shelves after a live collaboration broadcast on YouTube with a prominent influencer.

It's also worth mentioning that marketing and promotion through social media played a big part in their meteoric rise. Many buyers turned their heads towards the brand after they featured in the "Beyond K-Lifestyle at American Dream" exhibition in New York, which was hosted from November 5th to 7th. They have also completed their registration process with Amazon Europe, with plans to dive into the European market as soon as they acquire the Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) certification.

In the meantime, they have kept themselves busy by featuring their brand in a variety of international exhibitions, such as "Cosmobeauty Seoul 2021" in COEX (Seoul) back in July, "K-Lifestyle in Middle East 2021" in Dubai back in October, and "Comoprof Asia Digital Week 2021" back in November, closing deals with a multitude of buyers and commencing exporting operations, starting their new era of competing in the overseas market. In addition to their existing overseas clients, they have secured deals with clients in the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Thailand and Indonesia in just this year alone, expecting a substantial growth in their exports.

Yoonsoo Cho, CEO of "Genie the Bottle Inc.", stated that "No matter what country they're from, parents are adamant in checking up on the ingredients and the efficiency of products meant for children. Everyone wanted to get their hands on European, American or Japanese products in the past, but consumers are seeking out kids' beauty products made in Korea more and more these days thanks to the power of the Korean beauty industry. The "I'm NOT A Baby" brand is highly sought after overseas for the great quality, safety, and luxurious design when it comes to their products, and many buyers are lining up to get their piece of the pie."

