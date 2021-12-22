Ivy Camps Receives Funding from MonCap and Man Capital to Accelerate Growth for K-12 EdTech Platform

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Camps USA, Inc. ("Ivy Camps" or the "Company"), a global education technology company delivering live curated classes to children aged 6-18 taught exclusively by instructors from top US universities, today announced that it has raised funding from MonCap and Man Capital.

Founded by Danny Hundert, Ivy Camps has taught over 1,000,000 student-hours of fun, educational content that supplements school-based learning programs. Ivy Camps' instructors hail from universities such as Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. Courses start at $149 for 5-session modules and some of the most popular offerings include Public Speaking, Crypto for Kids, Video Editing for YouTube, Engineer a Better World with the Stanford Design Cycle, and Writing for College Admissions. This funding round will be used to accelerate growth and expand the Company's global presence. As part of the investment, Jonathan Sockol and Loutfy Mansour will be joining the Company's Board.

"We are pleased to welcome MonCap and Man Capital as partners in Ivy Camps," said Hundert. "Both have a proven reputation of being active, value-added partners and will help us further our mission of inspiring every child to follow their passions and excel beyond the classroom."

Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner at MonCap, commented "We are proud to be backing Danny and his team. Ivy Camps expands learning beyond the traditional curriculum taught in school classrooms and equips children with the essential skills and knowledge that they need to succeed."

Loutfy Mansour, CEO at Man Capital said, "Ivy Camps is changing the landscape of learning around the world. We are excited to work together to drive a paradigm shift in education while enabling children to interact with the best and brightest on the planet."

For more information on Ivy Camps, visit www.ivycampsusa.com.

About Ivy Camps – Founded in 2014, Ivy Camps has provided educational and fun programming to thousands of children via both in-person and online interactive classes. Ivy Camps offers its premium classes in a format that is accessible both in prices and delivery to families in over 40 countries. With a consistent 5-star satisfaction rating, Ivy Camps prides itself on being the preeminent provider of supplemental education designed for any student who seeks to spark their passion for learning and widen their path to a future of elite education. For more information, visit www.ivycampsusa.com.

About MonCap – MonCap is a growth-based investment firm backed by some of the world's largest family offices and institutions. We seek to invest $10-$100mm into companies and managers who share our ambitious goals of changing the world. Our strategy revolves around being great partners and providing resources to foster transformational growth. Our flexible mandate allows us to create bespoke solutions for sellers, management teams, and strategic partners. The collective experience of our partnership spans a broad array of industries and geographies. Visit www.moncap.vc for more information.

About Man Capital – Man Capital is the investment arm of the Mansour Group. The Mansour Group is a global conglomerate that employs over 60,000 people in over 100 countries. At Man Capital, we have a history of building long–term relationships with our investee companies, business partners and other stakeholders. We are an independent entity wholly owned by the Mansour family which provides us with the flexibility and ability to move quickly while benefitting from the stability of a high quality and committed sponsor. At its core, our business remains a family-backed enterprise with values of diligence, trust and transparency. Visit www.man-capital.com for more information.

