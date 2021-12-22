MUSC HEALTH EXECUTES CONTRACT WITH SECTRA FOR ENTERPRISE IMAGING

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution, as a subscription service, throughout MUSC Health. Sectra will be implemented at the main campus in Charleston, several satellite locations, and across all affiliate Regional Hospitals within South Carolina.

The contract, signed in December 2021, includes radiology and breast imaging modules. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic, will provide a fully integrated, digital imaging patient record across the health system.

"Our subscription service model (Sectra One), allows health systems, such as MUSC Health, to efficiently scale as volumes grow and easily incorporate additional departmental imaging modules into the enterprise. The team at Sectra looks forward to a successful and collaborative relationship between our two organizations," says Sectra Inc. President, Isaac Zaworski.

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality and safe patient care while training generations of compassionate, competent health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Close to 25,000 care team members provide care for patients at 14 hospitals with approximately 2,500 beds and 5 additional hospital locations in development, more than 300 telehealth sites and nearly 750 care locations situated in the Lowcountry, Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate regions of South Carolina. In 2021, for the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

