New, family-friendly adaptation of Massenet's Cinderella appears live in cinemas on January 1, 2022 Isabel Leonard stars in the title role of Laurent Pelly's whimsical production

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Opera premiered a new installment in its series of abridged, English-language opera adaptations for family audiences: Massenet's Cinderella. And on New Year's Day 2022, the opera will be presented live from the Met stage to cinemas across the United States via Fathom Event's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). Laurent Pelly's whimsical storybook staging of Cendrillon, which first premiered at the Met in the 2017–18 season, is presented in a 90-minute abridged version with an English translation by librettist and dramaturg Kelley Rourke. Conductor Emmanuel Villaume leads Massenet's elegant music from the podium, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard starring in the title role and mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo as Prince Charming. The cast also features soprano Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltière and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as Pandolfe, Cinderella's feuding guardians. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts the live cinema transmission.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events)

For more information about Cinderella, please click here.

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health and safety measures.

PRESS QUOTES

"A boldly stylized staging … elegantly rendered … the production is a delight." —The New York Times

THE STARS OF CINDERELLA

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor; Hometown: Strasbourg, France

Isabel Leonard, Cinderella (mezzo-soprano); Hometown: New York, New York

Emily D'Angelo, Prince Charming (mezzo-soprano); Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Jessica Pratt, Fairy Godmother (soprano); Hometown: Bristol, United Kingdom

Stephanie Blythe, Madame de la Haltière (mezzo-soprano); Hometown: Mongaup Valley, New York

Laurent Naouri, Pandolfe (bass-baritone); Hometown: Paris, France

Photo Gallery

Password: MetOpera2020

CONTACTS

Colette Carey / ccarey@fathomevents.com

Lindsay Tarnowski / ltarnowski@fathomevents.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events