Ontario International Airport adds Uber as ride-app option for fliers

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting to and from Ontario International Airport (ONT) is even easier now with the addition of Uber to the airport's transportation network program, airport and ride-app company officials announced today.

Uber is beginning service at Ontario International Airport.

"We are pleased to welcome Uber to Ontario International just in time for the busy holiday travel period," said ONT's Chief Commercial Officer Daniel F. Cappell. "More and more travelers are discovering how convenient and hassle-free ONT is for nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. As the population in the Inland Empire grows, we want to offer as many options as possible for accessing our airport."

"We look forward to providing travelers at Ontario International Airport expanded options of transportation," said an Uber spokesperson.

Passengers arriving at the airport via ride-app services are dropped curbside at their passenger terminal. Passengers arriving by air can use a mobile app upon arrival to request a ride then follow the 'Ride-Share Pick-Up Location" signs to the east end of each terminal's inner curb.

Uber joins Lyft, Wingz and Opoli to become the fourth ride-app company offering transportation to and from the popular and rapidly growing Southern California gateway.

In addition to ride-app services, ONT is accessible by taxi, limousine and public transit services. Customer parking is available close-by ONT's passenger terminals. Economy parking is offered on-site with complimentary shuttle bus service. Reservations for discounted parking can be made at www.flyontario.com.

ONT's Cell Phone Waiting Lot is conveniently located on airport property at 3350 John Bangs Drive. The Cellphone Lot has 35 spaces (plus 3 ADA spaces) and is free for up to one hour.

Motorists using private vehicles to access the airport can tune 620 on their AM car radio for ONT AirRadio which provides driving directions, airline terminal locations and parking information.

