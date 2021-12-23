Colligo Token Announces New Contract, Tokenomics and huge $30,000 Giveaway for Their Community

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colligo, the world's only Art & Collectible NFT project backed by billion-dollar company Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSG) looking to connect blockchain technology to the real world through digital ownership has already started making waves in the space through their unique offering of Fusion NFTs (FNFTs). After announcing their partnership with Coinllectibles™ and releasing their first FNFT collections the Colligo team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes on some major developments that won't just be big for the project but big for the entire NFT space.

Colligo Giveaway (PRNewsfoto/Colligo)

We've seen established auction houses such as Sothebys holding auctions for NFTs, but we are yet to see a project in the crypto industry attempt to recreate something like this until now. Colligo are taking this several steps further utilizing not only the incredible FNFT technology to bring the work of amazing artists onto the blockchain but also their own token as a means of accessing these collections.

That's not all though, Colligo are also giving token holders regular opportunities to take part in giveaways for big prizes as well as be entered into prize draws for their Mystery Drop Boxes. As a community-driven project Colligo recognises how important it is to reward them for all they do, along with giveaways there will also be holder votes on future project developments like which artist's work should be featured and minted as FNFTs or which chain the FNFTs will get minted on and much more.

In celebration of announcing Colligo's V2 contract and improved tokenomics, they will be running the first of these giveaways, and it's not one to be missed! A rare and highly desirable ceramic cup valued at approximately $32,500 will be given away to one lucky holder of Colligo Tokens (COTK), you can find all the details on their social links at the bottom of this article.

Colligo have listened to their community and have made the bold decision to put together a V2 contract with new and revamped tokenomics, they are very excited to implement these changes and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this project, don't forget to find out more using the links below.

Useful Links:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/colligo

Website: https://colligo.digital/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/colligotoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colligotoken/

Discord: https://discord.gg/colligotoken

Telegram: https://t.me/colligotoken

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/colligotoken/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colligo