loanDepot helps Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast create holiday magic as title sponsor of Winter Wonderland event

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the season, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, helped Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast bring the magic of the holidays to life for more than 1,000 kids as title sponsor of the Clubs' marquee "Winter Wonderland" event. Unfolding at four Boys & Girls Clubs in the region, Winter Wonderland presented by loanDepot created a special experience with toys, crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and more for kids in the community. The event caps a year of support for local Clubs and the national organization, bringing loanDepot's contributions to $715,000 to empower youth and families.

loanDepot's support of Winter Wonderland highlighted the partnership beyond Orange Coast, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national organization and seven more of its local clubs through the "Home Means Everything" RBI Campaign.

"Winter Wonderland is one of the most exciting days for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, creating wonderful memories for kids in the community who aren't able to have a traditional holiday experience with their families," said Nicole Carrillo, EVP and chief accounting officer, loanDepot and board member, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. "I'm so proud of everything loanDepot and my colleagues have done to impact kids and families during this event – and across the country in the communities where we live and work."

With loanDepot's headquarters in the area, company executives and team members jumped in to support the event, volunteering to create a special experience for the kids. Team loanDepot also hosted a supporting toy drive, providing hundreds of gifts for attendees.

"Sponsoring this event highlighted how loanDepot has stepped it up like no other partner, through financial contributions and consistent volunteerism," said Robert Santana, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. "Our partnership is the essence of collective impact, as our two organizations share a passion for providing support to families who are most vulnerable, leveraging our resources and talent so we can do good together. We're extremely grateful for their support, especially during these trying times."

Sponsoring Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast's Winter Wonderland event was one of five holiday contributions made by loanDepot this season. The company also supported Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, War Heroes On Water and its 501c3 partner Freedom Alliance, and Free Wheelchair Mission donating a total of $250,000.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Since its founding, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast has been a cornerstone of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, and Santa Ana communities. They have provided strategic programming, safe space, and quality mentoring to more than 100,000 youth since the first Club in Costa Mesa opened in 1941. The Club works to build a foundation for members to live meaningful, productive lives by equipping them with the skills they need to graduate high school, pursue higher education, and join the workforce. They have been recognized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as one of the most innovative in the nation, particularly with their IMPACT Model. While there are many youth-serving organizations in Orange County, none provide youth with the breadth of academic, fitness, and enrichment activities as Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. They are very proactive in fostering relationships with similarly minded nonprofits to serve youth and their families best. All their activities, whether at the Club, a school, or out in the community, are designed to empower youth and build up the protective family and community factors that reduce risks and increase the likelihood of positive outcomes. Our mission is: To ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. For more information, visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com [boysandgirlsclub.com]

