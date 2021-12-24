BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.

As announced yesterday (Dec 22, 2021), BiondVax has signed definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society (MPG), the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, to enter into a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of innovative COVID-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs). These NanoAbs exhibited in-vitro neutralization of all COVID-19 variants of concern including Delta, and based on in-silico studies, Omicron, at significantly lower dose levels than existing antibody treatments. These agreements are part of a broader collaboration, expected to be signed in January 2022, covering development and commercialization of NanoAbs for several other disease indications with large market sizes that leverage their unique binding affinity, stability at high temperatures, and potential for more effective and convenient routes of administration.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the advancement of its NanoAbs development program as well as general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, research and development activities, regulatory matters, capital investment or other related purposes. It may also use a portion of any net proceeds to in-license, invest in or acquire businesses, assets or technologies that it believes are complementary to its business focus, although it has no current commitments or agreements in those regards. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-240189) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BiondVax:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms, beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding BiondVax's intention to conduct an offering and sale of securities, ability to complete the offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list.

View original content:

SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.