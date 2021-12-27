SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - HOOD

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss on your Robinhood shares, you have until February 15, 2022 request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/robinhood-markets-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

