VINFAST DELIVERS FIRST BATCH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO CUSTOMERS IN VIETNAM

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co., Ltd held a ceremony to release and distribute to customers its first batch of VF e34 electric vehicles at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The event opened up an avenue to the era of Vietnamese EVs, making Vietnam one of the world's few countries to have mastered the technology behind clean-energy vehicle production.

The VF e34 is an electric SUV in the C/mid-size segment offering a modern design, impressive acceleration, intuitive operation, and abundant integrated smart features that are researched and developed exclusively for the Vietnamese market.

VF e34 has numerous unique features, including its virtual assistant developed by VinBigData, a member company of Vingroup's technology ecosystem. With multi-regional Vietnamese accent recognition, users can directly interact with the vehicle and control many features conveniently and easily. Customers can also book lots of services supplied by other members of Vingroup such as medical services at Vinmec, entertainment services and flights on Vinpearl app. Furthermore, customers are able to watch movies through FPT Play or shop through Shopee's own app.... New features and utility services will be continuously updated to customers through remote software installation (FOTA).

To support customers to experience smart features on the VF e34, VinFast has partnered with MobiFone Telecommunication Corporation to offer customers optimal eSIM data packages. Accordingly, each VF e34 delivered will be preinstalled with eSIM, and customers will pay a fee to use eSIM data directly to MobiFone.

With VF e34, VinFast offers an optional advanced feature package worth 60 million VND (approximately $2.600), including driver assistance features in terms of safety, navigation system, geo-limit and time settings. This optional feature package will be given by VinFast as a tribute to more than 25,000 pioneering customers who ordered VF e34 smart electric cars before the opening of sale. Customers who buy a car later will have to pay a fee to use these features.

In the delivery of the first batch of electric vehicles, VinFast also officially announced its new battery rental package for customers in Vietnam. To support customers, VinFast has reduced the minimum package from a distance of 1,400 km/month to 500 km/month. Specifically, the monthly subscription rate is 657,500 VND/month (approximately $30) for a maximum distance of 500km/month. In case of traveling more than 500km/month, customers will pay an additional battery rental fee for VinFast at a unit price of 1,315 VND /km (approximately $0.05). Furthermore, when the battery's charging capacity drops below 70%, VinFast will replace the new battery completely free of charge for customers.

VinFast is committed to renting batteries for the entire product life cycle and will adjust its rental price annually. Every year on December 1st, VinFast will adjust battery rents and it will be based solely on the increase/decrease of electricity/gasoline prices.

All 25,000 pioneering customers will get free battery rent for the first 12 months.

The fee for charging cars at VinFast's public charging stations is 2,834 VND/kWh (excluding VAT) (approximately $0.12), equivalent to the level 5 electricity price announced by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade on March 20, 2019. If the battery is fully charged but the car still occupies the charging position, customers will have to pay an additional fee of 1,000 VND per minute (approximately $0.04) from the 31st minute onwards. This cost is paid along with the monthly battery subscription fee.

Customers who buy VF e34 cars are also gifted a 2.2kW portable charger to actively charge the battery with the home power grid. VinFast also offers a 7.4kW wall-mounted charger with a price of 9,400,000 VND (approximately $411) for customers wishing to install more at home.

It is expected that in January 2022, VinFast will continue to hand over thousands more VF e34 vehicles to customers who have deposited in advance. In order to continue the era of smart electric cars that have officially opened in Vietnam, VinFast will also introduce a complete EV lineup of electric cars, including 5 models in the A-B-C-D-E segments at the 2022 Consumer Electric Show (CES) from January 5th to January 8th, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

VinFast – "To create a sustainable future for everyone"

Along with the official distribution of its first EV model, on December 25th, 2021, VinFast also officially announced the launch of its new community project, "To create a sustainable Future for everyone" with the goal of planting one million new trees. For each VinFast EV sold in Vietnam, VinFast will contribute a tree to projects that are restoring forested watersheds.

360-degree Panoramic View Monitoring (SVM)

SVM technology developed by VinAI - a company of Vingroup's technology ecosystem - and applied on VF e34 electric cars helps drivers monitor the overall external environment and change the view with the dashboard on the screen. The system combines fish-eye cameras and AI technology capable of identifying traffic participants. With high-quality 3D imaging capabilities, the SVM allows the driver to accurately observe and recognize obstructions at blind spots that cannot be seen through the rearview mirror.

