Freedom Healthcare Staffing Ranked 26th Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firm by Staffing Industry Analysts

DENVER, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, is proud to announce its inclusion on Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2021 list of the 52 Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms. With a 26.2% compound annual growth rate, Freedom ranked 26 overall and 10 among healthcare staffing companies.

SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, annually ranks 52 of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms based on the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2016 through 2020. SIA describes the list as an indicator of the industry's elite companies that are well poised to rise to the challenges and opportunities in a competitive talent marketplace.

Freedom's success has been its proven ability to quickly deploy rapid response/crisis response workers to healthcare facilities experiencing critical staff shortages. The COVID pandemic has only emphasized the need for such services. "We are honored to be recognized by SIA for our rapid growth," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "Our company's success can be attributed to the passion, commitment, and hard work displayed by our team across every department and leadership level."

Freedom's concerted focus on recruiting both difficult-to-find specialists and always-in-demand professionals, coupled with its higher-than-average fill rate of 96% and a job completion rate of 98%, makes Freedom a sought-after partner in the healthcare industry.

"Though the healthcare industry is rapidly changing," Whitman said, "Freedom's internal mantra of people over profits is unwavering. Leading our company with an employee-first mentality includes taking major stands on behalf of our nurses during the pandemic. Our vocal policies and requirements around employee safety ensure that we provide our travelers the same exceptional care they provide their patients. We can't thank our healthcare professionals or our client partners enough for returning our commitment with their loyalty this year. We are confident that this culture has been the reason Freedom has grown and will continue to grow in the years to come."

Freedom Healthcare Staffing's mission helps hospitals maintain exceptional patient care with high-quality nurses. With this mission, Freedom has established a stronghold in the Northeast. In 2022, the company's next big move will be to replicate its success in the Northeast and expand its client base in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 high-quality, experienced nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care gives facilities confidence when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

