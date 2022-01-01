Henan Dazzles The New Year's Eve Countdown In New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an absence of one year, the annual in-person New Year's Eve count down event in New York's Times Square returned tonight and Henan, China was there to dazzle.

Millions tuned in to the celebration in Times Square to witness the most majestic display of culture from Henan on the main countdown stage.

For six dazzling minutes, Henan brought traditional Chinese culture alive with flowing moves of Taijiquan, blending firmness with softness; the magnificence of Shaolin Kung Fu and the charm of the fan dance, featuring an East-meets-West theme.

As the New Year count-down approached and the ball began to be lowered, a unique video featuring the most magnificent views of Henan: the Yellow River, the Songshan Mountain, Yin Xu and Longmen Grottoes, took over the massive LED screens inside Times Square to ring in 2022 with a bang.

So thrilled were many by the addition of Henan to this year's New Year's Eve Times Square live return, that many in the crowd expressed interest in visiting Henan as they joined in to shout Happy New Year in Chinese, with cheers.

Huang Ping, Consul General of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York, noted in his speech, that he sincerely invites the world to visit China and enjoy the splendid landscapes and rich culture.

Mr. Liang Jieyi, Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Henan Province of China, delivered a video remark as he told the crowd: "Henan is the cradle of China, boasting a long history and spectacular culture. Henan in the new era is an epitome of China's successful reform and opening up. Henan would be more closely connected with the world, thus achieving mutual benefit and win-win results at higher levels."

Henan also recently hosted a tourism promotion event in New York to showcase its abundant cultural resources, shortly before the celebration.

"2022 marks the 10th celebration of Chinese culture with American traditions on New Year's Eve and it's truly an eastern culture meets western entertainment," said Peter Zhang, president of the Sino-American Friendship Association.

The history of New Year's Eve countdown at Times Square is over 100 years with an average amount of over 1 million revelers and billions of others watching virtually across the globe.

