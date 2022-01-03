Cox Network Powers CES for Eighth Year at Las Vegas Convention Center

Cox infrastructure provides fast and reliable internet to connect global innovators in-person and virtually as CES returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications' high-speed internet and wifi solutions are powering the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). Held annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), CES is the world's gathering place for global innovators and thought leaders to explore the latest technology trends.

The LVCC and more than 1,700 of the world's top technology companies at CES® require high-capacity network and wireless internet to power up their large, interactive exhibits. As the show's exclusive internet and wifi provider, Cox provides:

2,800 Wifi Access Points , enabling a fast, dense and high performing wifi network

802.11ac Technology , ensuring higher speeds over longer distances and access points that support a higher number of devices

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for complete indoor wireless coverage

5GHz Wireless , providing faster data rates with less interference

High Capacity Broadband straight to the convention floor, enough to transmit more than 1.2 Gigabytes per second

Redundant, Dedicated Fiber brings dual 10 gigabit connections to the convention center to help ensure secure, reliable communications

In addition, Cox is also powering the LVCC's newly completed $1 billion, 1.4 million square foot West Hall expansion. With 700 access points, Wifi 6 technology and Cox Business redundant fiber, the West Hall is equipped with fast and reliable internet technology that helps ensure attendees stay connected to the things that matter to them most.

"In a world where virtual connectivity continues to play a pivotal role in daily life, a reliable and high-capacity internet connection is more important than ever before," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "There's no better way to showcase the convergence of Cox's high-speed internet and the ways it connects people, places and technologies than on the CES global stage."

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver more powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services to homes and businesses in the company's footprint. To continue as a leader in broadband services and enable future growth, Cox is committed to investing more than $15 billion in the next five years, with a focus on enhancing residential and business customers' experience.

In addition to the LVCC, Cox Business powers many of the major event spaces and venues where CES visitors will work, stay or enjoy entertainment this week. The company also has recently worked closely with the city of Las Vegas and Henderson to install multiple "smart community" solutions, including lighting, parking, a video analytics solution deployed on a managed private network at Baker Park and curbside management solution in downtown to reduce pick up/drop off times and promote safer loading zones around the Fremont Street Experience.

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

