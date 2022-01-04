GI Alliance Grows West Presence with Washington Gastroenterology Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, today announced a partnership with Washington Gastroenterology (WaGI), expanding GI Alliance's western presence to Washington and the Pacific Northwest.



WaGI is the largest independent gastroenterology (GI) practice in Washington and is one of the largest independent GI practices in the country. With nearly five decades of providing care to patients, the WaGI clinical team consists of 31 board-certified gastroenterologists and 17 advanced practice providers. They deliver care across 17 strategically located offices, seven dedicated GI ambulatory surgery centers, and three infusion centers.

"Partnering with the exceptional WaGI team and expanding to Washington strengthens our commitment in providing outstanding GI care nationwide," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "We look forward to enhancing WaGI's strong patient care through our unparalleled GI expertise."



As part of the most trusted GI practice in the state, the WaGI physicians and staff provide patients compassionate care through their collective experience, expertise, and dedication.

"WaGI is excited to join GI Alliance, the preeminent national leader in GI services, to partner in delivering the highest quality GI services to the Pacific Northwest," said Ralph Katsman, M.D., president of WaGI. "Aligning with the like-minded, patient-centered network strengthens our commitment in providing an exemplary patient experience."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 625 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. Practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

