7 Knots Digital Names Dennis Hecht as New Chief Product and Analytics Officer Former Farm Journal Media Head of Business Intelligence and Data Science to Lead 7 Knots Digital's Analytics Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Karklins, President & Founder of 7 Knots Digital, announced the appointment of former Farm Journal Media Vice President of Business Intelligence & Data Science as Chief Product & Analytics Officer of 7 Knots Digital, effective January 3, 2022. As Head of Product and Analytics, Hecht will oversee all analytics for the company's clients across leading media publishers, membership organizations, event organizers, and nonprofits. Over the last 12 years Hecht has held several senior leadership positions with data-driven media and technology companies and is an Executive Board Member of the Media, Audience & Content Marketing Association (MACMA).

Hecht will develop and broaden 7 Knots Digital's products and continue its rapid growth in the B2B media publishing, information, and event space. Hecht will report to James Karklins, previously the President of Observer Media, and has held several senior leadership positions for over 15 years with renowned companies worldwide, including Gartner, Newsweek, and Arizent (formerly SourceMedia).

"Dennis has the right skills to build our digital and analytics capabilities as we help our clients to create meaningful, long-term relationships with their customers," said James Karklins. "We are investing heavily in our analytics to service the market to help our clients deepen their understanding of their business readers online and make sense of their marketing campaigns and audience health. We are lucky to add him to our already talented roster and growing team."

Hecht noted, "I am extremely excited by this opportunity at 7 Knots Digital to join a growing digital media agency with huge upside and create new analytics solutions that will lead to better outcomes for B2B media and information companies. Together with James and the excellent 7 Knots Digital leadership team, I'm confident we can build great products for our clients that ultimately will make their audience data more predictable and actionable."

During his time as Vice President of Business Intelligence & Data Science at Farm Journal Media, Hecht was responsible for overseeing all audiences and technology powered by more than 50 million monthly first-party data points. He orchestrated the build of an enterprise master data management solution. Hecht collaborated with teams to create a single, managed version of the truth shared across all critical business applications.

He recently served as Chief Intelligence Officer at Rooster, a strategic marketing company in Illinois. Hecht was also Business Development Lead at Technekes, where he spearheaded demand generation programs that proved 20x topline sales return on investment introducing new data science techniques.

Launched in 2019, 7 Knots Digital is a strategic digital marketing agency representing leading media publishers, membership organizations, event organizers, and nonprofits, helping them find and connect with their target audience. 7 Knots Digital is based in New York, NY.

