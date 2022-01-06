Ateliere Creative Technologies and Synamedia Partner to Bring Low Latency OTT Streaming and On-Demand Solutions to Market

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that Synamedia is integrating Ateliere's technologies into its VIVID Workflow-as-a-Service portfolio (WaaS) for enhanced delivery of low latency OTT (over-the-top) solutions. The partnership brings new integrated streaming and on-demand offerings to the market, giving video service providers a competitive advantage for attracting and retaining subscribers by providing a streamlined and simplified viewing experience across all screens.

Dan Goman, Founder and CEO of Ateliere Creative Technologies founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ateliere Creative Technologies, a pioneering technological force that’s transforming the post-production and OTT industries with ground-breaking innovations, from digital supply chain solutions to unique, customizable video apps.

Synamedia has integrated technology from Ateliere into its VIVID Workflow-as-a-Service Low-Latency OTT offerings. With this solution, consumers can access live or on-demand OTT content, including cDVR, AVOD, SVOD, VOD, and more, directly through set-top-boxes (STBs) for main-screens as well as through content-focused apps on secondary screens or Smart televisions.

"The new offering allows content owners, local channels, and broadcasters that don't have an OTT presence to easily create on-demand experiences and take advantage of their established brand to reach audiences in exciting ways on any screen or device," said Dan Goman, CEO at Ateliere. "For consumers weary of navigating and managing a patchwork of content apps and devices, this collaboration simplifies the viewing experience."

The technology collaboration combines Ateliere's cloud-based media supply chain platforms, Ateliere Connect and Ateliere Discover, with Synamedia's VIVID Workflow-as-a-Service Low-Latency OTT offerings. The Synamedia solutions leverage the latest advances in streaming protocols such as HLS-LL, DASH-LL, and HESP, combined with a smart containerization scheme to achieve the industry's lowest latency at scale.

Ateliere's Connect platform handles workflow orchestration for media ingest, management, packaging, and delivery preparation. Ateliere Discover creates on-demand streaming experiences and aggregates apps on cable boxes and set-top or mobile devices. The Synamedia user interface gives consumers an intuitive and logical dashboard for choosing, scheduling, and viewing their favorite content.

"Video service providers are competing for audience mindshare in a highly competitive space and are seeking proven solutions from trusted experts to help deliver a compelling user experience on any screen. They seek to lean on reliable technology partners that can offer simplified implementation of new features with rapid time-to-market and accelerated return on investment," said Olivier Detaevernier, Senior Product Manager, OTT Solution, Synamedia. "Our low latency OTT solution empowered by Ateliere's content management technology restores the value proposition of video services by combining the benefits of traditional viewing experiences with OTT streaming, delivering the best of both worlds to consumers through a seamless experience."

ABOUT ATELIERE CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Ateliere Entertainment Technologies™ is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers studios, broadcasters, and content creators to reach consumers globally. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates advanced workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is created and developed by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at leading tech companies, including Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft. Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com.

PRESS CONTACTS FOR ATELIERE

Kelli Neve-Read, EMEA

Bubble Agency

+44 (0) 207 113 3811

kellinr@bubbleagency.com

Season Skuro, USA

Bubble Agency

+1 818 903 8205

seasons@bubbleagency.com

The consumer OTT streaming experience using the Ateliere Discover platform

Ateliere is the technology that brings creative visions to life, from the concept to the consumer, on every screen, everywhere in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ateliere Creative Technologies