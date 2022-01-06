CONVERGEONE ACQUIRES INTEGRATION PARTNERS CORPORATION, EXPANDING PRESENCE IN NEW ENGLAND AND MIDWEST

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a customer centric, services-led cloud technology solution provider, today announced that it has acquired Integration Partners Corporation, an award-winning team that designs and implements collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/)

Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Integration Partners specializes in the complete spectrum of data center, networking, cyber security and collaboration solutions supported by deep professional and managed services capabilities. As part of ConvergeOne, Integration Partners customers will enjoy expanded options to support enterprise infrastructure modernization including ConvergeOne IP solutions such as C1 Conversations and OnGuard. Our collective commitment is to create unprecedented value to help these customers achieve their desired business outcomes.

"The Integration Partners team shares our values, innovation and passion for solving business challenges," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "The strength of their customer relationships and the breadth of their portfolio are a perfect addition to ConvergeOne. Combined, we will provide customers with an expanded set of solutions powered by virtually all Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders for cloud, collaboration, cyber security and digital infrastructure services. I am excited to welcome Integration Partners to the ConvergeOne family."

"ConvergeOne's world-class cloud portfolio of solutions and services, combined with Integration Partners' unique engineering capabilities and industry reputation, will allow us to deliver differentiated business outcomes to customers at a much larger scale," said Bart Graf, Principal and Co-Founder, Integration Partners. "The combination of Integration Partners and ConvergeOne will unlock tremendous value for customers seeking to modernize their telecommunication and digital infrastructure environments. We are delighted to join the ConvergeOne team," added David Nahabedian, Principal and Co-Founder, Integration Partners.

Integration Partners was represented in this transaction by martinwolf, a leading M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry.

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 55% of Fortune 100 companies and 41% of Fortune 500 companies across the education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries. The ConvergeOne services portfolio adds unprecedented value for customers as they modernize their solutions and is substantiated by ConvergeOne's 2020 Net Promoter Score of 71, maintaining World Class status for the third consecutive year.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, VMware, and Palo Alto, to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design, and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

glukianchuk@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne