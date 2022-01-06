DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Winter Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on January 19, 2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Winter Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on January 19, 2022 at 1:45PM ET and will be meeting with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors. An audio recording of the presentation will be archived and available following the event.

About DHI Group, Inc.    
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact     
MKR Investor Relations Inc. 
Todd Kehrli
310-625-4462
ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact     
Rachel Ceccarelli 
VP Engagement
212-448-8288 
media@dhigroupinc.com

