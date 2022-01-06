Dreams Live on: Soul APP Creates Talent Show with Gostar Bustar for Korean College Students

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is Soulstar that gave me the courage to achieve my dream during this tough time." said by Shin Juyeong, the champion of Soulstar. Lately social media Soul App has launched a Soulstar talent show in collaboration with variety entertainment Gostar Bustar, building a platform where all university students from South Korea were encouraged to make their unique voices heard and showcase their talents. SOUL has always been supporting multiculturalism and this creative move also enables college students in Korea to pursue their dreams despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Soulstar was hosted by household celebrity, offering winners more than 10 million won as a special gift to pursue their dreams. Participants demonstrated their singing, dancing, or stand-up comedy talent. Most importantly, they took stage and pushed the envelope in pursuit of their burning ambitions. Along the way, these college students made friends with like-minded peers, applauding and giving each other hearty cheers.

The champion of the contest was Shin Juyeong, who would have been perfectly content in her comfort zone and the "perfect" persona that everyone saw her in. However, Shin had in fact long harbored a desire to break out of the mold. The arrival of Soulstar gave her confidence and the opportunity to stretch herself. Shin told herself, "Those who pluck up the courage will eventually shine," echoing the encouragement SOUL extends to everyone brave enough to follow their dreams.

In his acceptance speech for the Viewer's Choice award, Yoon Gangnyeong declared "Even the most niche lifestyle deserves our respect". Despite his wish to bring joy and warmth to those around him, Yoon found himself iced out by some of his classmates on campus, merely because his particular passion was considered too eccentric – to become a comedian. To his surprise, though, he met a lot of "mavericks" like him on SOUL. Therefore, although Soulstar may have come to an end, Yoon's journey into comedy has only just begun. Yoon is joined by thousands of ambitious Soulers, or Soul users, who will run side by side with him towards their own lifetime goals, whether in the physical or the digital world.

The spread of COVID-19 has cost many young people the opportunity to achieve their ambitions. Once an idol trainee, Kang Seongjae cherished a music dream and had an exciting career opportunity. Then the virus changed everything. Not until the launch of Soulstar did he have a chance to return to the stage. His stellar performance left a deep impression on the judges and audience, earning him third place. "Maybe this (achievement) will garner more and more attention for my music on YouTube", he said frankly.

Both Soulstar and SOUL are characterized by the desires of young people to find like-minded friends, to break down stereotypes and personal limits, to show their true self, and to express themselves freely. Built upon these cornerstones, SOUL continues to dream big, holding firm to its commitment to shaping a metaverse social media relevant to younger generations.

About Soul APP

SOUL is a leading algorithm-driven virtual social playground where people can create, share, explore and connect. Through Soul's gamified features, 'soulers' are able to form, cultivate and maintain authentic connections with one another.

SOUL's mission is to build a 'soul'cial metaverse for young generations. With its immersive, appearance-agnostic and interest-driven design, Soul provides an innovative solution that enables users to express their authentic personalities and draw inspiration from each other's creativity. It boasts a tight-knit community with high engagement, strong commercial value, and a proprietary algorithm that fuels SOUL's strong user growth.

