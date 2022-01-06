June Griffin Promoted to President, Endeavor Business Media

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the promotion of June Griffin to President, with immediate effect.

June Griffin, President of Endeavor Business Media

Griffin joined Endeavor as Chief Marketing Officer with the acquisition of the PennWell Corporation properties in February 2019 and was previously promoted to CRO/CMO in April 2020. Her new role of President will see her expand her responsibility, along with the CEO and Executive Team, for the continued growth and future roadmap for the company. Before Endeavor, Griffin held the role of CMO at PennWell Corporation for 7 years and had previously held various senior business leadership and marketing roles within B2B and B2C Media and other companies in the US, UK, China, Dubai and Australia. Griffin holds an MBA from the London School of Economics and is a graduate of the Cornell Executive Leadership Program.

"Promoting June to President really reflects the work she is already doing for Endeavor. June has been instrumental in driving the growth of our company as we have integrated 11 companies (and counting) into our business in four short years. June took disparate sales and marketing teams and forged processes that reflected the high standards we set for Endeavor. June has proven the ability to not only navigate the business through difficult market conditions, but also to chart the future direction of the company for long term success. Her efficient management of key business units and her focus on excellence really sets the culture for our business as a whole" said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media.

"I am honored and excited to be given this opportunity to further influence and impact this business. I believe we have a world-class culture, team, and group of brands at Endeavor that really set us apart from others in the modern media and data space. I look forward to the exciting initiatives, new products and ground-breaking firsts that we have in store in the near-future and beyond, which will reaffirm our position as a market leading B2B media and data company" said Griffin.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO; and Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

