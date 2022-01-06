KENDRA SCOTT LAUNCHES AN EXCLUSIVE GREEK JEWELRY COLLECTION WITH BALFOUR & CO. <span class="legendSpanClass">Fraternity and Sorority Members Can Create Customized Pieces with Their Greek Letters and Logos</span>

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus memories are brought brilliantly to life with the new Kendra Scott Greek Jewelry Collection from Balfour & Co., an exclusive and unique collaboration adding high-fashion to college jewelry for fraternity and sorority members.

Kendra Scott Greek Jewelry Collection from Balfour & Co.

Made to last as long as the treasured memories it honors, the collection is designed by acclaimed American designer Kendra Scott, who is known for creating quality, affordable luxury products made with innovative materials. The collection is customized, built, and ordered exclusively through Balfour & Co., a leader in commencement services and products and known for its highly successful collection of custom class rings.

"We are proud to offer our customers such a remarkable way to commemorate their Greek experience and make it truly unforgettable," said Ryan Esko, CEO of Balfour & Co. "Our collaboration with Kendra Scott on this unique Greek line is a natural extension of our highly successful Kendra Scott class ring collection, and we're thrilled to deepen our relationship with the company."

The collection features rings, necklaces, and pendants representing 108 fraternities and sororities, with additional Greek organizations being added over the next few months. Styles vary by organization, but the overall collection enables members and friends to represent their organization and show their Greek pride with eight jewelry styles: three women's rings, three women's necklaces, and two men's rings, all created with Kendra Scott's signature styles, stones, and brilliant metals.

"We are excited to further our partnership with Balfour, to offer our customers beautiful and custom jewelry to celebrate their Greek experience and to have as a forever keepsake," said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott. "The quality of this exclusive collection is something we are proud to continue providing to fraternity and sorority members with Balfour & Co."

There are many ways to customize a unique piece. Metal options range from sterling silver to 18k gold (white, yellow, and rose). In addition, pieces can be engraved with the organization's Greek letters, crest and logo, and personalized elements such as the member's initials, pledge date, and offices held.

"The response from customers on the Kendra Scott class rings collection has been beyond our expectations," said Scott Blevins, Chief Product Officer at Balfour & Co.

"Bringing these styles to an exclusive Greek life allows us to offer additional pieces they can't get anywhere else," said Jaclyn Cannon, Chief Marketing Officer.

The Kendra Scott Greek Jewelry Collection is sold exclusively on Balfour.com.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is the founder and designer of an eponymous fashion accessories brand inspired by her personal experiences, travel, and sense of community. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US. The brand is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business through www.kendrascott.com. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar® experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy." Since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.

About Balfour & Co.

Balfour & Co. is one of the largest commencement services companies, leading the industry in digital product innovation by helping students and their families celebrate the most meaningful moments in their lives. Operating under the Balfour®, GradImages®, University Photo®, Gaspard®, ArtCarved®, KeepSake®, and Taylor Publishing Company®, the Company provides personalized products such as class jewelry and apparel, yearbooks, graduation caps and gowns, announcement products, and photography. The Company operates throughout North America with around 5,000 team members. To learn more, visit Balfour.com, the destination for graduation products, and GradImages.com, the industry's largest commencement photography platform.

