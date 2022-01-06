SUNRATE Closes Series C Funding Round, Led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech company SUNRATE, which offers global payment and treasury solutions for business clients, closed Series C round financing, led by SoftBank Ventures Asia, joined by new investors Banyan Pacific Capital (BPC), TDF Impact Investment, and previous investors Redpoint China, JAFCO Asia, China Growth Capital, and K2VC.

In 2021, SUNRATE's total payment volume and revenue both increased by over 2.5 times. The company has been profitable since 2020. Its core products are global payment and treasury solutions, including gateway of multiple payment methods and foreign exchange risk management SaaS platforms. The company continues to empower its business clients in their global business development, by co-operating with large clearing banks, commercial banks, and card schemes.

Post financing, SUNRATE will further speed-up growth by investing into people and talents, enhancing products and services by staying customer centric, as well as continue its Pan-Asia strategy with more geographic expansion and localization.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE started in 2016 and is committed to offering 'intelligent' global payment and treasury solutions for business clients around the globe.

SUNRATE has presence in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta and London, supporting clients with international business in 130+ countries. As a strategic partner with top banks like Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the principal member of Mastercard and Visa, SUNRATE continually provides one-stop digital services to global businesses.

To find out more about SUNRATE, please visit: www.sunrate.com

