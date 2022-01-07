Anritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing and Power Saving Tests for 5G New Radio Standalone

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first enhanced Network Slicing and User Equipment (UE) power-saving Protocol Conformance Tests for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) have been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first Release 16 modem-RF system.

Network Slicing is a key 5G NR feature that enables support of specific use cases on a network slice, which is a set of network resources dynamically configured for the purpose. Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 introduces support for interworking from Evolved Packet Core (EPC) to 5G Core (5GC) for network slices and introduces authentication and authorization controls.

Power saving for UE is another area where 3GPP Release 16 has defined a number of new features, such as Wake up signal, Enhanced Cross-slot scheduling, Adaptive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) Layer reduction, and Relaxed radio resource management measurement.

"3GPP Release 16, which is described as the next stage for 5G NR, enables new use cases and monetization opportunities for vertical industry segments," said Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu Corporation. "We are proud that our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. enables us to help the industry to implement and test the new features quickly."

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523-1 corresponding to core requirements in TS 38.331and have been submitted to 3GPP Radio Access Network Working Group 5 (RAN WG5) by Anritsu. These tests will also be submitted to Global Certification Forum (GCF) Certification Agreement Group (CAG), and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) PTCRB Validation Group (PVG) for approval in the upcoming meetings.

5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR Outline

The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251.

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone and Non-Standalone, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G NR frequency bands.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

