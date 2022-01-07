Cryptocurrency YetiCoin And Pro-Athlete Team Up To Help Kids Become More Active

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YetiCoin (YETIC) has announced an ambassadorship with former NBA star Ricky Davis. This partnership will highlight common goals of advancing fitness and health education through physical activity and rewards based on fitness goals being achieved. YETIC is poised to be the industry leader in bringing sports and wellness together with cryptocurrency. With the importance of physical heath and well-being becoming more into focus, YETIC is joining together investors and youth sports organizations, while sponsoring charity events and highlighting volunteering opportunities in underserved communities. The combination of sports and celebrity sponsors will drive the number of coin holders and community member activity higher.

YetiCoin

Tokenomics

YETIC is based on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokenomics of YETIC include one percent of all purchases and sales will be returned to all holders. YETIC believes all long-term holders should be rewarded for their investments. In addition, 5 percent of all YETIC will be invested in marketing, development, partnerships, and future buybacks for token burning to reduce overall token supply. To avoid price manipulation by large asset holders, the maximum wallet size is 2.5 percent. The total supply is set at 1 quadrillion.

To maximize investor awareness, YETIC's marketing and development will be allocating funds to influencers on social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. YETIC will begin advertising through television commercials around the end of Roadmap's fourth phase.

Upcoming Projects

The next big project YETIC is working on will be the release of their Move 2 Earn app where participants will be able to earn YETIC tokens for hitting activity milestones. This goes hand in hand with YETIC's focus on getting the real world community engaged in physical activity. In addition, this exposes YETIC to a large untapped market of potential holders in the fitness community while serving as a way to advance financial literacy in cryptocurrency.

About YetiCoin

YetiCoin is driven through community involvement that promotes physical activity and well-being including ambassadorships with current and former professional athletes. Community members that share the same goals are the driving force behind its ideas and volunteer efforts.

YETIC token is already listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, LBank Exchange, and Hotbit.

Project Links

Website: https://yeticoineth.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/yeticoineth

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YetiCoinEth

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PzfCQThNmW

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yeticoinfitness

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/YetiCoinETH/

Media Contact: Jon Ince, marketing@yeticoineth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YetiCoin