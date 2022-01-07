New From Kellogg's Nutri-Grain®: 3 Fruity Flavor Mashups That Make Bars and Bites Even More Delicious for Breakfast or a Snack

New From Kellogg's Nutri-Grain®: 3 Fruity Flavor Mashups That Make Bars and Bites Even More Delicious for Breakfast or a Snack Introducing Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot Nutri-Grain® Soft-Baked Breakfast Bars, and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain® Bite

BATTLE CREEK, Mich, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids love anything that comes in twos: macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies — the list goes on. That's why Kellogg's Nutri-Grain is helping parents come prepared for breakfast and snacktime with three new flavor mashups: Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot Nutri-Grain® soft-baked breakfast bars and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain® Bites.

Each new bar or bite transforms tasty twosomes into a single win-win snack that kids will love to eat. Plus, with 8 grams of whole grains in every serving, Nutri-Grain's new flavor innovations are guaranteed to be parents' favorite duos since "peace and quiet."

Nutri-Grain® Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot® soft-baked breakfast bars are made with fruit and veggie flavors and have 8 grams of whole grains, creating a great-tasting win-win snack flavor combo. Nutri-Grain® Chocolatey Banana Bites are a perfectly portable and portioned bite-sized snack for kids, now with chocolatey banana-flavored filling and whole grains.

"We're always looking to create fresh flavor combos at Kellogg's, and Nutri-Grain never stops innovating to offer parents new ways to serve breakfast and snacks their kids will love and that they can feel good about," said Sarah Reinecke, Senior Marketing Director at Kellogg Company. "We know that balancing what parents want with what kids enjoy eating is the true winning combination."

All three new flavor mashups will hit retailers' shelves nationwide this month. Kellogg's Nutri-Grain soft-baked breakfast bars in Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8-count box. Nutri-Grain Chocolatey Banana Bites will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a 5-count box and $5.79 for a 10-count box. For more information visit NutriGrain.com.

