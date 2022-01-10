Ardagh Glass Packaging celebrates the International Year of Glass

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), part of Ardagh Group, will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass throughout 2022, commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.

The International Commission on Glass (ICG), the Community of Glass Associations (CGA) and ICOM-Glass are promoting 2022 as the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG) to underline the scientific, economic and cultural importance of glass in all its forms in our everyday lives.

The year-long celebration will result in a range of events across the world, including fairs and exhibitions, seminars and social media campaigns, to inform and educate communities everywhere of the rich history that glass has and its enormous beneficial contributions in areas such as sustainability, health, culture and art, to name a few. AGP is looking forward to supporting some of the events taking place in our own regions in recognition of this significant milestone for our industry. These include the National Day of Glass on April 5-7, 2022 at The Madison in Washington, D.C., and the Glasstec Exhibition on Sept. 20-23, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The very first glass bottles and jars were made in Egypt more than 2,000 years ago. Today, glass packaging is made from 100% natural and sustainable raw materials – recycled glass, limestone, soda ash and silica sand.

Glass is sustainable and infinitely recyclable, making it the perfect material for a circular economy. Additionally, glass is the only widely-used food packaging granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) status of 'GRAS,' or Generally Regarded As Safe – the highest standard.

AGP has a long and proud history of glassmaking dating back more than 300 years. All of AGP's glass bottles and jars contain recycled glass (cullet), and, in Europe, AGP uses up to 90% recycled content in the manufacturing process.

"AGP is a leading supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable glass packaging, that plays a key role in the circular economy," said Mike Dick, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group. "In this IYOG, AGP is focused on product and process innovations, as well as working on breakthrough projects which will help to achieve our 2030 sustainability targets outlined in Ardagh Group's latest Sustainability Report."

These targets include zero waste to landfill, a 26% intensity reduction in water usage, a 23% intensity reduction in NOx emissions, a transition to 100% renewable electricity and maximizing the use of recycled glass in our furnaces. We are also aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative for Greenhouse Gas emissions and are committed to delivering CO 2 reduction through a continued focus on developing lower carbon glass packaging via both new and existing technologies.

Eight facilities across AGP are already using renewable electricity: Limmared, Sweden; Barnsley, Doncaster, Irvine and Knottingley in the U.K., and Bridgeton, New Jersey; Burlington, Wisconsin; and Madera, California in the United States. To support AGP's emissions reduction strategy, major off-site renewable energy projects are under development in three European facilities – one in Germany and two in the U.K.

Aligned with these sustainability targets, AGP – North America (NA) has diverted waste from landfill at its Burlington, Wisconsin and Ruston, Louisiana facilities by diverting 100% of their non-hazardous oily debris from landfill and converting it for energy recovery and alternative use. In the future, this same methodology will be implemented at additional facilities throughout AGP – NA.

For more on Ardagh's sustainability progress and to read our 2021 Sustainability Report, please visit ardaghgroup.com/sustainability.

