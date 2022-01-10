CANTU BEAUTY AND WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE FEMALE LEADERSHIP IN THE US, UK, SOUTH AFRICA, FRANCE, GHANA, & NIGERIA Cantu Beauty announces $250,000 investment to champion women of color globally through a series of career sessions, workshops, and leadership training

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty, an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, joins Women Empowering Nations (WEN), a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide exposure, development and mentorship for girls of color in underserved communities to accelerate their path to executive leadership, in hosting a series of career-readiness workshops for minority women around the globe.

WEN and Cantu will be selecting 50 young women ages 17-23 from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, United Kingdom, France and the United States to participate in the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort, an immersive, high impact leadership coaching experience beginning March through May 2022. The virtual program will feature female executives from diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship and leadership, who will lead workshops exploring career development, public speaking, professional branding and executive leadership. Cantu Beauty and WEN are encouraging women of color who aspire for leadership and entrepreneurship to apply now and throughout the month of January at www.wenations.org.

"Cantu Beauty has always been committed to supporting the next generation of female leaders by equipping them with the skills and resources to make a difference in their personal and professional lives," said Dametria Kinsley, Cantu Beauty's Global Vice President of Marketing. "Through our partnership with WEN we're able to take our commitment to the next level at a larger scale to reach women of color all over the world."

The partnership programming will continue in June 2022, with the GLOW Virtual Summit featuring women and girls of color who represent a spectrum of journeys in entrepreneurship and leadership. The event, with an anticipated global audience of over 1,000, hosts young women leaders for engaging workshops to explore social change, economic justice, women's empowerment and leadership.

The GLOW Global experience will be a core feature of the 2022 Summit along with the girls in the program. At the Summit, 10 young women from the GLOW Global Cohort will be announced to move forward on to the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship. Two participants from each country will intern at Cantu Beauty for four months gaining hands-on experience in the beauty industry, equipped with a monetary stipend. Cantu GLOW Global Fellows will conclude their experience with a capstone and group travel seminar in Nigeria this November, including service projects, brand promotions, Cantu executive meet and greet, leadership sessions, and career workshops.

"We are elated to team up with Cantu Beauty on this program investing in the future and talent development of young women of color," said Carlisha Williams Bradley, Women Empowering Nation's Founder and Executive Director. "Young women receiving training from a company who makes products that caters to them and has a fellowship that addresses our unique cultural needs is rare. This partnership can change the career trajectory of young women around the world."

Cantu has been a partner sponsor of the GLOW Virtual Summit since 2020, providing scholarships to young women around the globe to continue their education. The partnership is part of Cantu's continued commitments to elevating and uplifting Black and Brown communities. Last year, Cantu Beauty announced its partnership with Gyrl Wonder to provide bespoke events and resources designed for ambitious young women of color to help build resilience, self-confidence and mental wellness as they embark on the next phase of their personal and professional journey. Additionally, Cantu Beauty impacted nontraditional college students alongside the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) with investment in programming and scholarships.

ABOUT CANTU

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

ABOUT WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS

Women Empowering Nations is an international nonprofit organization providing exposure, development and mentorship to underserved girls of color to grow as global leaders and accelerate their path to executive leadership. The organization, founded in 2009 by Carlisha Williams Bradley, has worked with over 6,000 young women around the globe to provide yearlong mentorship opportunities, leadership development training and travel seminars. For more information, visit wenations.org.

