Iconic Peter Luger Steak House to Open Las Vegas Location at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger is coming to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas at the end of 2022. This marks the first domestic expansion in over sixty years for the Michelin-starred restaurant, which opened its doors in 1887 and is commonly known as New York City's original steak house. It will be their first U.S. location outside of New York.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Peter Luger to Caesars Palace. It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and—most important—the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision," said Amy Rubenstein, the President of Peter Luger. "Our two iconic brands have rich and celebrated histories, and we could not imagine a better partner in Las Vegas."

"Peter Luger Steak House is one of the great New York dining destinations, providing world-class food and service for over a century," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. "Just like Caesars Palace, Peter Luger is timeless and inimitable. We are thrilled to make a home for Peter Luger on The Strip, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to experience this legendary New York tradition in the heart of Las Vegas."

Operating for nearly 135 years, Peter Luger is New York's top-rated steak house and a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The iconic German beer-hall setting has become a world-famous choice for family gatherings, deal-making, and special occasion celebrations. With its notoriously gruff, bow-tied waitstaff, old-world charm, and on-site dry-aging of legendary USDA-Prime steaks, dining at Peter Luger has become a culinary rite of passage.

Ensuring only the very finest cuts of beef make it to the restaurant's storied, oak-top tables, the family owners still follow in matriarch Marsha Forman's tradition of visiting the New York meat markets, where they hand-select only the very best from an already narrow selection of USDA Prime beef. If chosen, subprimals are stamped with the family's approval and then brought to the on-site dry-aging facilities, where they are kept under carefully regulated temperature and humidity conditions until they meet the rigorous, time-tested Peter Luger standards.

Established in 1887, Peter Luger Steak House originated in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a second location in Great Neck, New York, and a recently opened location in Tokyo. It was named to the James Beard Foundation's list of "America's Classics" in 2002, boasts a Michelin Star, and has been the Zagat-rated top steak house in New York since the survey began.

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas will be located near MR CHOW.

