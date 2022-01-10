Mohr Partners Promotes Ruth Baker to Director of Strategy & Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate services firm, announced Monday the promotion of Ruth Baker to Director of Strategy & Growth.

Ruth Baker, Director of Strategy & Growth

In her new position, Baker will act as a project lead for high-complexity, multi-workstream client engagements using Mohr Partners' integrated full-service corporate real estate services. This includes oversight of portfolio strategy/data analytics, site selection/research, lease administration, transaction management and project & facilities management.

Baker will report to Misti Meggs, Managing Partner, who will continue to supervise strategy and growth overall for Mohr Partners.

"Ruth's strong knowledge of Mohr Partners unique full-service corporate real estate platform makes her an ideal professional to help both our existing and new clients drive cost savings throughout their entire real estate portfolios," Chairman and CEO Robert Shibuya said.

Meggs commented, "I am excited to partner with Ruth to grow our overall global corporate services client base and to help our existing clients navigate the challenges they face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Baker previously served as Mohr Partners' Director of Transaction Services where she was responsible for over 24 million square feet of clients' portfolio and transaction work. She also managed a team of account managers who served multiple Global Corporate Service clients.

"I am excited to leverage my 15 years of hands-on corporate real estate experience to grow Mohr Partners' market share in our core business segment," Baker said.

Baker joined Mohr Partners in 2015 as a Senior Account Manager before earning a promotion to Associate Director for Business Development & Client Services in March 2019. She entered her previous role as Director of Transactions Services shortly after in July 2019.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

