Truist names DeMaio chief audit officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today appointed Denise M. DeMaio as chief audit officer, effective Feb. 28, 2022. DeMaio will report directly to the Truist Board of Directors' Audit Committee and administratively to Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. She succeeds Dale Jeanes, who is retiring after 20 years successfully leading this key function and more than 33 years of distinguished service to Truist and BB&T.



DeMaio, who will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will lead Truist's internal audit function and provide counsel to senior management on emerging risk trends from the vantage points of governance, processes, technologies and reporting.

"On behalf of Truist's Board of Directors, senior management and teammates, we're delighted to welcome Denise as the newest member of the bank's Executive Leadership team," Rogers said. "Denise's deep internal audit and public accounting expertise, and her innate capacity to create line of sight and inspire her colleagues to do the same will elevate Truist's purpose-driven business. The transition in leadership will be seamless. Dale has been an invaluable member of our team and leaves behind a strong legacy of contribution and inspirational leadership. We wish Dale all the very best in his retirement."

DeMaio comes to Truist from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) where she oversaw the foreign banking organization's internal audit function as managing director and chief audit executive, The Americas, and executive officer and deputy global chief auditor. Prior to joining MUFG, she served as executive vice president and chief auditor, United States, at TD Bank, where she created Centers of Excellence and the U.S. Audit Operations/Professional Practices group, as well as a Regulatory Compliance and BSA/AML Audit Group, to strengthen the bank's control environment.

DeMaio earned her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her bachelor's degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University. Driven by purpose, mission and values, she is a certified public accountant and risk professional; a board member of The Institute of Internal Auditors and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago; and was recognized by The American Banker in 2021 in the Audit Grouping as one of The Most Powerful Women in Banking.

