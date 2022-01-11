Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:







Major Programs

4th Quarter
2021


Year-to-
Date 2021






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

84


263


747

3


7


767

8


32


777

4


24


787


14

Total

99


340






Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

8


27


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14


56


CH-47 Chinook (New)

3


15


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)


5


F-15 Models

5


16


F/A-18 Models

6


21


KC-46 Tanker

6


13


P-8 Models

5


16


Commercial and Civil Satellites



Military Satellites




Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:            Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
                         Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

