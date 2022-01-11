Friendable's Fan Pass Live Announces the Acquisition of Iconic Music Distribution Company, Artist Republik, to Expand its Offering Murda Beatz, Rotimi, Waka Flocka and More Signed On To Fan Pass Live As The Platform Launched and Now Adds Approximately 100,000 Artists with this Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Pass Live and Artist Republik announce that Artist Republik has now become a "Friendable, Inc." Company, alongside Fan Pass. This acquisition allows Fan Pass Live to leverage technology and resources to ramp up existing Artist Republik revenues and deliver a multitude of expanded services that empower and allow artists, particularly independent artists, to gain more control over their music.

Fan Pass Live

Offering a suite of artist-centric services that will include music distribution for all artists, the combination of services offered by both Fan Pass Live and Artist Republik will give fans access to a variety of artist channels across different genres, exclusive live events, behind-the-scenes content, artist merch and more. The platform also provides artists more autonomy and freedom over their own music, ticketing streams, blog/social promotion, custom merchandise development, beats/samples sales and more, all without being signed to a record label or giving up their creative rights.

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to rise, causing a setback for in-person events such as the Grammys, demand for live entertainment will continue to exist. The platform provides fans an opportunity to enjoy live performances and captivating entertainment from their favorite artists, all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. The Fan Pass Live platform also allows artists to connect with their fans, keeping them engaged in a safe way, while maintaining control over their work through music distribution.

"With the decades-long struggle artists face due to the confines of a record label company, we wanted to provide the opportunity for artists to regain control, right from the start," states Fan Pass Live CEO, Robert Rositano Jr., "The acquisition of Artist Republik allows Fan Pass to push the boundaries of our offering in the music industry with a shared philosophy of truly putting the artist first. Our services are designed to elevate each artist, garner new fans, build awareness and exposure, and most of all, build revenue that the artist keeps, rather than paying back debt created by label advances. We look forward to expanding the Fan Pass Live artist and fan community through this initial acquisition and plan to set the stage for additional acquisition opportunities, alongside dynamic partnerships that will continue to fuel our growth."

Murda Beatz, Rotimi, Waka Flocka and more signed on to the 360-degree platform at launch and with the Artist Republik acquisition, many additional artists are expected to join. Outside of music distribution services, Fan Pass Live's features are tailored to both the artist and the fan, depending on their individual needs and wants. Fans can follow specific artists and genres they love, while artists can provide behind-the-scenes access to their most loyal supporters, sell tickets and merchandise, and more.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a 7-day free trial which provides the VIP all access pass. After 7 days this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Fan Pass Live

Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they may otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. Not only that, but its features are tailored to both the artist and the fan, depending on their individual needs and wants. Fans can follow the specific artists and genres they love, while artists can provide the behind-the-scenes access to their most loyal supporters. Fan Pass seeks to become a premier brand and mobile platform that is dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the world.

About Artist Republik

Founded in 2018, Artist Republik is an innovative, decentralized, music business networking that allows independent music artists from around the world to take control of their own careers through networking, centralized resources, and AI-based management tools.

