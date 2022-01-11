Gotcha Covered opens second location in Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has its second location in Illinois with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Naperville.

Michael Galli, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Naperville.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Michael Galli. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in DuPage and Will Counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Providing a great customer experience is what we take pride in at Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We want to provide more than just products. We want to give our customers a seamless experience from the beginning of a project to its completion. Michael has shown the drive and determination we look for in our franchisees. We know he will be a great representative of the Gotcha Covered brand in the Naperville area."

With a master's in psychology, Galli spent most of his career as a sales engineer for industrial automation. Deciding it was time to open his own business, he discovered Gotcha Covered through the help of a franchise consultant. He said the family-like atmosphere is what made him decide the franchise was right for him.

"My experience has been fantastic because everyone has been very helpful," said Galli. "It's like drinking from a firehose because everyone is giving me necessary information that I need to succeed. From the beginning, I knew that I had the support from headquarters and other franchisees."

Galli's overall vision for his franchise is to open a storefront with a full staff while consistently being in the top 10 in sales every year. He plans on creating an environment that is welcoming and consultative to both clients and employees.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

