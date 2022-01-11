InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Accessory to Enhance Safety (HFD-112)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved taser product design to offer added protection and convenience in the event of an attack or assault," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the PROTECTOR. Our design could enhance personal security and safety."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention ensures that a personal safety stun gun is easily accessible when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for the weapon in a purse or pocket. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp