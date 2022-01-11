InventHelp Inventors Develop Device to Protect Pools During Resurfacing (FLA-3423)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the pool finishing industry and thought there could be a device to prevent rain from washing away and wasting resurfacing material," said one of two inventors, from Pompano, Fla., "so we invented the POOL FRAME. Our design can be easily transported to and from different locations and it could increase productivity."

The patent-pending invention provides added protection when resurfacing a swimming pool. In doing so, it prevents the resurfacing material from being damaged or washed away by rain. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to reapply the material. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for pool service technicians and pool owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

