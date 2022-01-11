JAZZHR ANNOUNCES TEN THOUSAND CUSTOMER MILESTONE

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that over ten thousand businesses now use its best-in-class hiring platform to improve their recruiting results. This milestone is fueled by record demand for the company's small business budget-friendly solutions, as JazzHR added over two thousand customers in the last year alone.

Since 2009, JazzHR has helped over ten thousand businesses post more than two million jobs, source 100 million+ candidates, and successfully complete more than one million hires.

"JazzHR is honored to help more businesses than ever grow their teams through powerful hiring technology," said President Bill Phelan. "Our customers are and will continue to be the cornerstone of everything we do. This milestone is a testament to JazzHR's ability to make hiring a competitive advantage for SMBs."

Peninsula Community Health Services of Alaska , has been with JazzHR since 2009 and attributes their recruiting success to JazzHR's powerful software. "I still love JazzHR - now, more than ever. JazzHR just makes hiring so much easier for me. I post my jobs, send them out to the different job boards, and we get candidates. I have too much to do so using JazzHR relieves the burden from me needing to manage manual tasks," said Patty Eissler, Director of HR at PCHSA.

This latest achievement comes on the heels of a string of recent industry accolades for JazzHR throughout 2021. JazzHR was selected as a Silver winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards in the category of "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses", a Top Recruiting Software for Ease-of-Use and Implementation by G2 Crowd, and earned a coveted spot on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America for the fifth time.

Earlier in 2021, JazzHR joined forces with fellow industry leaders Jobvite and NXTThing RPO . Together, the companies offer a first-of-its-kind combination of talent acquisition technology and services that helps businesses of all sizes to recruit more effectively.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com . The JazzHR, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands, all part of the Jobvite family, are providing TA solutions and services for over 12,000 organizations around the globe.

