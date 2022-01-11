ReverseLogix Announces Order Tracking Module - Pulse

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced the release of the company's new order tracking module, Pulse.

(PRNewsfoto/ReverseLogix Corp)

Pulse is a real-time, cloud-based, order tracking tool that provides organizations and their customers complete visibility of shipping activity in one, centralized location. The Pulse module expands the ReverseLogix returns management system's (RMS) capabilities to include forward tracking of order shipments, in addition to end-to-end return shipment capabilities included in the RMS platform.

Brands, whether selling to consumers or other businesses, have work to do to meet rising shopper expectations of speed and service. While many have made strides in logistics with faster and more convenient shipping options, many have trailed on the customer experience part by not investing in digital capabilities to enhance customer service and one-to-one communications. Empowering organizations to automate and heighten their customers' shipment experience, ReverseLogix Pulse provides the following benefits:

Seamless Integration: Easily integrate Pulse with all order management, carrier, and e-commerce systems, as well as sync data across the ReverseLogix RMS platform

Drive Promotional Opportunities: Feature promotions, coupons, and cross-selling opportunities

Ubiquitous Access: Order tracking communications are accessible 24/7 through any device

360° Shipment Visibility: View essential on-demand tracking data and messaging, including order confirmations, parcel tracking links and carrier network performance in one location

Actionable Insights: Review and leverage customer feedback and data critical to shipping performance and optimal customer experience

Premium Branded Experience: Present a complete branded and contextual interface that gives customers confidence and peace-of-mind throughout the shipping process

"Total visibility and better automation of the shipping process gives our RMS customers greater control over products and the customer experience," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "Pulse can help alleviate the burdens of order tracking and communication with its seamless productivity features that integrate into any supply chain software infrastructure."

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

ReverseLogix, Corp.

Chuck Fuerst

+1-612-353-7833

chuck@reverselogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp