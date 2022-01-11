Scientific Drilling Announces Leadership Changes

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Drilling International (SDI) recently announced the promotion of Wes Shedd to Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. This comes with the planned transition of Pamela Pierce back to the Board of Directors as Lead Director.

SDI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scientific Drilling Internation)

Pam became CEO and President at the onset of the global pandemic and resultant collapse in the oil and gas industry. "Over the past 18 months there have been many changes necessary to stabilize our enterprise. Our streamlined team and technology focused business model, combined with exceptional customer service provide the necessary pillars to navigate the future. I am very pleased to announce Wes's appointment as CEO and President by our Board of Directors to lead this world-class organization," said Ms. Pierce.

Prior to this promotion, Mr. Shedd served as President and Chief Operating Officer of SDI. "Wes's knowledge of our people, our technologies, and our customers make him the perfect selection," said Ms. Pierce. Mr. Shedd responded, "I am excited for the opportunity to lead SDI at this time in our Company's evolution. I look forward to continuing the work we started in 2020 including the delivery of meaningful solutions to our global customers."

Wes joined SDI in 2002 as a Field Engineer in Lafayette, LA and has since served in many field and operations positions of increasing responsibility. Wes holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Mississippi State University.

SDI also announced the election of Steve Orr to the Board of Directors. Steve most recently served as CEO and director for Shawcor Ltd. with prior leadership roles at a major oil field services company in directional drilling and measurement technologies. "With over three decades of energy services experience, we are delighted to have Steve join our Board of Directors," noted Ms. Pierce.

About Scientific Drilling International

Scientific Drilling International is the largest independent service provider of global high accuracy wellbore navigation and directional drilling services. With approximately 1,200 employees, the company has extensive research and development, manufacturing, repair and maintenance, and service capabilities. Strategically found in more than 26 countries, Scientific Drilling supports a wide range of markets, including oil and gas, unconventional resources, geothermal, and coalbed methane.

To learn more about Scientific Drilling please visit www.scientificdrilling.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Bo Holland

Manager - US Sales

bo.holland@scientificdrilling.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Drilling