ListenFirst Announces BI Connector For Tableau Social media data from ListenFirst, including proprietary metrics can now be accessed directly from the Tableau dashboard.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the launch of BI Connector for Tableau, providing their customers with an interface to connect directly to the ListenFirst API and access data on-demand within their Tableau dashboard. This new feature introduces codeless integration and enables ListenFirst customers to tell a multitude of stories by manipulating and layering different insights within Tableau's 24 visualization types and reporting customizations.

Available in Tableau's app directory, ListenFirst's BI Connector for Tableau creates a quicker, more seamless way to get bulk selection of data without needing frontend access. Reporting cycles are readily available in Tableau by utilizing dynamic date ranges to automatically refresh the latest insights in the desired date range and parameters.

"More than half of ListenFirst API customers use Tableau, and BI Connector For Tableau creates a quick path to insights for these data power users," explained Jimmy Li, Product Manager at ListenFirst. "Users can now effortlessly conduct cross data source analysis, on-demand reporting, advanced charting, and data visualization. Additionally, insights can be published side by side with other data points from non-ListenFirst sources, simplifying complex stories into insights that are instantly understandable."

Optimized for self service, BI Connector for Tableau supports flexible data queries for brand, content and paid level datasets.

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world's leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

