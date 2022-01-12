Revenue Grid Included in Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid (revenuegrid.com), the Revenue Operations and Intelligence platform, announced today that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms. Gartner recognized Revenue Grid in the report, which aims to offer guidance for sales operations leaders assessing key capabilities to determine the most powerful sales force automation (SFA) solution for their business needs.

"Revenue intelligence platforms simplify how data (especially activity) is captured, prepared, synced, stored, presented, and acted upon," reads the Gartner report. "Data capture has long been the thorn in the side for many sales leaders, so simplifying that process is an essential capability." After seeing a 193% increase in client inquiries related to revenue intelligence in the first six months of 2021, Gartner identified three key strategic planning assumptions that will guide the industry over the next five years:

"By 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making, using technology that unites workflows, data and analytics."

"By 2025, 70% of all B2B seller-buyer interactions will be recorded to extract competitive, deal and market insights using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP)."

"By 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions."

With these assumptions in mind, Gartner recommends that sales operations leaders assess their existing SFA capabilities, prioritize vendors based on their core capabilities, and invest in data literacy programs to ensure they derive maximum value from the revenue intelligence platforms they select.

For sales and revenue operations teams deciding to invest into such tools this would mean switching completely to insight- and data-driven decisions and workflows. For example, in a deal at an earlier stage a seller will get a signal, notifying them that the prospect checked a competitor's listing on G2. With this insight, the seller would know for sure what to address in the next call or interaction. Another example would be getting insight on who on the Account's team is the champion and who's the staller and optimize communication efforts accordingly.

By providing complete visibility, comprehensive control, and timely guidance, sales teams can use Guided Selling to see what they couldn't see before and immediately act on outreach, opportunity risks, and engagement. Revenue Grid's proprietary platform uses machine data tracking and analysis to unleash human intelligence and creativity, enabling sales teams to automate sales routines, find and fix gaps in the sales process, and measure the impact of those changes.

"We are excited to be included in this Gartner report on the state of the market for revenue intelligence platforms," said Vlad Voskresensky, co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "The Revenue Grid team is in the midst of an impressive growth phase, and supporting sales operations leaders in analysing vendors and selecting the right solution for them is closely aligned with our company mission to make the sales process more predictable and efficient for any business."

In September of this year, Revenue Grid raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by W3 Capital, with participation from ICU Ventures and other existing investors. Revenue Grid has helped over 1,200 customers including Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half improve their sales process and increase revenue. Revenue Grid's platform has proven to generate 21% faster revenue per account for its clients, while generating an average return on investment of 250%. More than 800,000 sales professionals use Revenue Grid's technologies to work more effectively every day.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is the first-to-market Revenue Intelligence platform that covers the full revenue cycle with the most comprehensive set of algorithmic Guided Selling capabilities. Revenue Grid uses complete customer journey data and sales teams' unique processes and playbooks to create a dynamic guide fitting revenue org of any complexity. With over 15 years serving as the best sales activity data-capture solution on the market, Revenue Grid has unparalleled expertise in data integration, advanced analytics, and sales automation. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.



