VIRGIN HOTELS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRYAN DAVERN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS, EUROPE The new role will lead operations and growth in line with the brand's European expansion

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand from Sir Richard Branson, is pleased to welcome Bryan Davern as its new Vice President of Operations, Europe. Bryan will spearhead operations for the brand in Europe as it gears up to open its first hotels outside of the US. Commencing with two highly anticipated openings in the UK, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will launch first this spring, followed swiftly by Virgin Hotels Glasgow in the summer.

Davern brings over 20 years of experience in hotel and hospitality management and joins from Press Up Hospitality Group, Ireland's biggest hospitality operator. Head of Hotels for over five years, during his tenure he was credited with the group's successful expansion, more than tripling the number of hotels operated.

Bryan started his career with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts holding various management roles in both the US and Ireland, before moving to manage a range of both independent and branded hotels, including the Delphi Resort in Connemara and Dean Dublin as General Manager. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations for Europe and will work closely with the Virgin Hotels senior leadership team to develop and execute the strategic plan to drive growth and profitability.

"I am delighted and honoured to be joining Virgin Hotels during this exciting time of growth," said Bryan. "I am confident together we can exceed the high expectations of both our team and guests as we continue to build upon the success of the brand and launch in Europe for the first time."

James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the Virgin Hotels family. His passion and expertise in luxury and lifestyle hotels in Europe and North America make him the ideal candidate to lead our team and champion the brand as we launch in Europe."

To learn more about Virgin Hotels, visit www.virginhotels.com . To learn more about future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/.

Download Image: HERE

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "No. 1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "No. 7 Hotel in Chicago" in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "No. 5 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville – voted the No. 2 in Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, London and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Virgin Hotels